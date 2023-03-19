Freeze Warning Tonight Across West Tennessee

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update for March 19th:

Sunny skies and dry conditions this afternoon. A freeze warning will be issued once again tonight across West Tennessee as temperatures will drop into the upper teens, lower 20s. We’ll start the week off on a sunny note, with highs in the 50s. There will be a gradual warm up throughout the week, and chances for rain are to increase into mid week as well.

TONIGHT:

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

THIS WEEK:

We’ll start the week sunny and warmer as high as mid 50s. There will be a gradual warm up throughout the week. We are expected to see highs in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Rain chances return to the region Tuesday night, lasting into Wednesday morning. We’ll get a brief break from the rain Wednesday evening into Thursday. With the sudden warm up, there will chances for showers and thunderstorms towards the end of the week, specifically Thursday night into Friday. Sunny conditions are to return on the weekend.

You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

