Kendra Watkins

Occupation

Furniture Specialist at Coffman’s Home Furnishings

What’s new at Coffman’s Home Furnishings?

Our new spring arrivals include contemporary and classic styles you’ll love for every room in your home! You’ll see gorgeous colors too.

Does Women’s History Month hold any special meaning to you?

I love Women’s History Month because it’s a time to pause, reflect and applaud the many accomplishments, both big and small, by women who paved the way for us today.

Is there a woman in history that you look up to or admire? If so, why? Does their life/work affect you now? If so, how?

My mother, Flew Ellen Jenkins, is a woman I admire more than anyone. She taught me what’s truly important in life and was a mentor both personally and professionally.

She had a 37-year career at Lane College, making a positive impact on students and co-workers.

What challenges do you believe women face today that you would like to see change?

Although we’ve come a long way, women still face challenges in different ways, including work-life balance.

Would you like to add anything?

I’d like to pass my mother’s encouragement on to all women to remember what’s truly important in life, work hard and strive to be your very best.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Jodie Parrish, Coffman’s Home Furnishings, and Woman’s Clinic. For more Women’s History, click here.