Storms Coming Friday Night, Mostly Sunny, Dry Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update for March 24th:

Another round of rain showers is moving through this afternoon but the main event will show up after the sun goes down. The storms will move through West Tennessee between 7PM and 1AM. Likely to move through Jackson between 8-10PM. Gusty winds will be the main threat but a few tornadoes will be possible. Plus flash flooding is expected in some areas. We will be watching things closely all evening in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Stay with WBBJ on TV, online, and over our radio partners if you are out driving. We will have a full report right here.

TONIGHT:

Highs on Friday reached the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies stuck around. We have some morning and afternoon showers and weak storms but the main event will be showing up after the sun goes down this evening. The winds will be gusty at times and continue out of the southwest until Saturday morning when the front passes. Friday night lows will drop back to the low to mid 50s.

There will be a threat for severe storms into the evening and nighttime hours. The main severe weather threat looks to be in our southern counties but we will be watching the situation closely this week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Right now we are under a enhanced (3/5) risk for severe storms.

The storms will start in the late evening hours as early as 7PM but there is also a chance they do not show up until closer to 9pm in Jackson. The later the storms show up, the longer they will be lingering overnight into Friday morning.

There are some flooding concerns with this system but most of the rain amounts over 3″ will stay just to our north into Kentucky and long the Ohio River. There still we be a chance for some isolated flash flooding though in West Tennessee as well, especially for locations that are hit with more that one storm Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

The first weekend on Spring will be borderline Spring like. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s or low 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday as the northwest winds on Saturday will be replaced by southeast winds. Saturday night will be a bit chilly with morning lows falling down to the mid 40s for Sunday morning. Sunday night will be a bit warmer due to the southerly winds and only fall down to low 50s again. There could be some showers trying to return as we kick off next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting a spring like week next week in West Tennessee with highs typically being in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Monday will make it up to around 70° into the afternoon but a weak front will slide through late Monday into Tuesday cooling down the temps a bit. Highs on Tuesday will be around 60° and mid 60s will return on Wednesday. There is a chance for a few showers Monday morning as the front passes but we are not expecting much at all from that system currently. The winds will change from the west on Monday, to the north on Tuesday and then back to the south again by Wednesday. If the skies clear out Wednesday morning we have a chance to drop back down in the mid 30s, but as of now we are expecting to stay above freezing but it will be close. There is another shot for some storm activity next Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very warm month of February, March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming on Friday night, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

