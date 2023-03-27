161st anniversary of Shiloh to be marked with several events

SHILOH, Tenn. — The early part of April marks 161 years since two armies came face-to-face in West Tennessee.

To mark the anniversary, Shiloh National Military Park will be hosting a series of events. It begins with artillery demonstrations on April 1, with the McAllister’s Battery Day at the park.

“The Shiloh battle anniversary activities from April 1 through April 15 will be our first signature event for 2023, and we invite everyone to come out to the park and remember the epic battle and the Americans who fought here in 1862,” said Acting Park Superintendent Stacy Allen.

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m. – Organization of McAllister’s Battery at Howitzer, where you hear about the birth of the battery and its service through the Battle of Fort Donelson.

10:30 am – Introduction to the 24-pounder Howitzer at Howitzer, where you learn about the cannon and its projectiles and see cannoneers maneuver the gun.

11 a.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece at demo area, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

11:30 a.m. – Organization of McAllister’s Battery, where you hear about the birth of the battery and its service through the Battle of Fort Donelson.

12 p.m. – Introduction to the 24-Pounder Howitzer, where you learn about the cannon and its projectiles and see cannoneers maneuver the gun.

12 p.m. – Car Caravan to McAllister’s Monument and talk “Action at Shiloh.” Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

12:30 p.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

1:30 p.m. – Organization of McAllister’s Battery, where you hear about the birth of the battery and its service through the Battle of Fort Donelson.

2 p.m. – Introduction to the 24-pounder Howitzer, where you learn about the cannon and its projectiles and see cannoneers maneuver the gun.

2:30 p.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

3 p.m. – Organization of McAllister’s Battery, where you hear about the birth of the battery and its service through the Battle of Fort Donelson.

3 p.m. – Car Caravan to McAllister’s Battery and talk “Action at Shiloh.” Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

3:30 p.m. – Introduction to the 24-pounder Howitzer, where you learn about the cannon and its projectiles and see cannoneers maneuver the gun.

4 p.m. — Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

Sunday April 2

11 a.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

1 p.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

2:30 p.m. – Firing the 6-pounder Field Piece, where you experience a firing demonstration by the Shiloh Cannon Crew.

For more information on Shiloh’s events, call the Visitor Center at (731) 689-5696 or visit their Facebook or website.

The Battle of Shiloh involved the Union and Confederate armies in 1862.

