Fundraiser to be held Saturday for veteran

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man is receiving a celebration for his service.

A community-wide fundraiser and celebration is being held Saturday in Gibson County to honor Air Force Veteran and fireman Charles Estes.

He is battling cancer and has worked with Gibson County Fire for nearly 30 years.

The fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the National Guard Armory in Trenton.

“It’s to show that the community has his back, you know. The man that says, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ but as a community and fire department, he is one that will deserve this tenfold,” said Michael Johnson, the Assistant Chief of Station #4.

Food will be served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

