Rainy Start To Week, Severe Weather Threat Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Showers return to West Tennessee- chances for rain increase in the overnight hours into Monday. We’ll start our week off with some morning showers that should clear up by the afternoon. Otherwise, Monday will be partly sunny with highs in mid 70s. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TOMORROW:

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Our next chance for rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday- there are chances for severe storms so stay weather aware. Wind gusts may be as high as 40mph. Temperature highs will be in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Thursday- it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll cool down for a couple days, then temperatures will start to near the 70s once again on Saturday. Rain chances increase once again for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.