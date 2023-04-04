Sun/Cloud Mix, Warm And Breezy

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 4 —

Temps have warmed dramatically as expected so far this morning. Skies are partly sunny this late morning. the despite the spotty sunshine temps ill continue to warm through this afternoon mainly due to the advection of a warm and reasonably humid marine layer northward as the warm sector expands northward behind a warm front located in Iowa, Illinois and northern Indiana. At the surface temps will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, perhaps cracking the old record of 84°(1988). I am expecting it t remain mainly dy through today, there is a small chance an updraft get through the capped layer of the atmosphere around 5-6,000 feet aloft. If that happens isolated strong storm would be possible, though the likelihood is quite low today. Nevertheless, we remain in a Marginal (1/5) risk of that happening especially West of Jackson/Hwy 45 E/W closer to the Mississippi River.