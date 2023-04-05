Tornado Watch Until 4:00 PM CDT

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 5 —



Good morning West Tennessee. A Tornado Watch is now in effect until 4:00 PM CDT, in addition, there is also a Wind Advisory until 4:00 PM for gradient winds gusting to 45mph outside of storms. Currently storms are increasing in areal coverage and intensity off to the West around Little Rock, AR. Those storms are expected to grow upscale and/or merge with the primary line extending SW from St. Louis, MO. This will push a line of strong to severe storms across West Tennessee mainly between about Noon and 3~4 PM. the main surface front will follow pushing through by early this evening, temps will start to fall behind that back into the low 60s, upper 50s. Th front is forecast to stall after slamming on the brakes after sunset with more storms spreading NE through the evening, though they are not expected to be strong or severe at that point…

