Gibson County church provides meal to those helping others

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Gibson County church provided a meal to those who help others.

Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt provided the noon meal for the Helping Hands of Humboldt.

The volunteers and workers usually cook for those in need who come for lunch everyday, but the members of the church wanted to give the volunteers a break and minster to them in celebration of Easter.

A short devotional started at noon and lunch was served afterwards.

“We also do free monthly groceries, free clothing, hot showers and toiletries for free. And we do counseling and assistance with anything that causes somebody distress,” said Jocelyn Bundy, the Executive Director of Helping Hands.

Helping Hand of Humboldt was awarded the honor of “Non-profit of the Year” in 2016 by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

