Second Chance event held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One company celebrated Second Chance Month with giving people a chance at a new career.

Second Chance event held in Jackson

Second Chance event held in Jackson

Second Chance event held in Jackson

Second Chance event held in Jackson

April is National Second Chance Month.

To celebrate, the American Job Center hosted a Second Chance Resource and Hiring Event Thursday morning at their Jackson location.

The hiring event offered community resources, expungement consultation, and state IDs and duplicate license services.

“Second chance month has been something that has given us the ability to increase awareness of the injustice involved individuals, not just here in Jackson, but across the state of Tennessee,” said William Arnold Jr., the Director of Office of Re-entry.

The Jackson American Job Center is located at 1124 Whitehall Street. You can find and contact your local center here.

Find more local news here.