Chester Co: Austin Ketchum

Austin Ketchum

Freed Hardeman, Bible and Business – Golf

Why did you first choose your sport?

I chose golf originally because I grew up playing with my family. I fell in love with it from a young age.

Are you excited for college?

I am very excited about college! I’m looking forward to challenging myself at the next level.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

My favorite memory from high school golf is winning regionals and going to state two years in a row.

What about your sport, brings you the most joy?

What brings me the most joy in golf is being out in nature and competing against myself.

What’s your advice to future student-athletes?

My advice to future athletes is to rely on your practice to fall back on during competition.

