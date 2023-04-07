Chester Co: Judiaz Williamson

Judiaz Williamson

Undecided – Football

Why did you first choose this sport?

Growing up, I was always aggressive. I feel like football chose me.

Are you excited for college?

Very excited! I just want to show everyone what I can do at the next level.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

Winning my first game my senior year with our new coach. That was a wonderful moment.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Just being on the field having fun. That’s what I love doing.

What’s your advice to future student-athletes?

I love each and every one of you. Just never stop grinding.

