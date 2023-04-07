Chester Co: Jacelyn Haskins

Jacelyn Haskins

Freed-Hardeman, Undecided – Softball

Why did you first choose your sport?

I always loved outdoor sports. I played soccer and softball growing up but ultimately was drawn to softball, the sport I am continuing on to play today.

Are you excited for college?

Yes! I’m very excited to continue the sport I love and make new friends.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

All of the pregame warm-ups and our conversations and times we had while in the dugout.

What about your sport, brings you the most joy?

Being a part of a team and learning to persevere through the losses to enjoy the wins

What’s your advice to future athletes?

Keep pushing to achieve your goals and never let the dream you started with slip away. Always remember the reason you started playing and let that be your drive to do your best.

