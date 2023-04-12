Earth Day 2023 to coincide with Celebrate Trails Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Earth Day approaching, what are some ways you can get out and celebrate?

Many Americans are saying that they want to use trails more. Luckily for them, nationwide Celebrate Trails Day events are aligning with Earth Day this year.

There are thirty-eight “Rail Trails” across Tennessee, including one in Dresden that is a great trail that can get you around the town.

Of course, trails do not have to solely be used for walking or running. In many places you can hop on a bike and enjoy a nice ride on a beautiful day. If you do not have any trails near you and you are interested in having some, reach out to your elected officials to try and get that conversation going.

“Mark your calendar for April 22. It is Celebrate Trails Day, which happens to coincide with Earth Day this year,” said Brandi Horton, Vice President of Communications, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. “It’s a great opportunity for people who are avid trail lovers and people who are just kind of figuring out the ways they can use these spaces in different ways to get out there. There’s events going on across the country and events and activities happening in Tennessee.”

Using trails is a great way to achieve the 150 minutes of exercise the CDC recommends you have per week.

