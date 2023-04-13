Criminal Justice Forum raises awareness at Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — A criminal justice forum returns to a local community college.

The Jackson State Community College Criminal Justice Program hosted a public forum with presentations on drug reversal training, mental health, and autism calls for service within law enforcement.

The goal is to raise awareness of the current policies and procedures being utilized in Tennessee.

“We want people in the public to please reach out to us,” said Tommy Cepparulo, assistant professor of Criminal Justice. “We are starting a new program in August, a correctional officer certificate program that will train people to be correctional officers and put them in the work force.”

The featured speaker was Officer Whitaker from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

