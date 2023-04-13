Local mayors bring awareness to sexual assault with proclamation

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local mayors proclaim April 2023 as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”

Camden Mayor Roger Pafford and Benton County Mayor Mark Ward have announced that the month of April 2023 will be recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Camden and Benton County.

An official presentation of this proclamation took place at the Benton County courthouse Thursday morning.

“So this year we have developed a campaign to illuminate West Tennessee,” said Danielle McHaney, sexual assault project director for WRAP in West Tennessee. “We want to shine a light on the prevalence of sexual violence in our communities and the proclamation is our mayors’ way of saying that they support our campaign and that our communities are backing us.”

For 40 years, the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

