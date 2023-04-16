James Street incident draws large police presence

JACKSON, Tenn. —Around 8pm this evening we received several calls of a large police presence here in Jackson.

When our crews arrived on the scene our crews saw around 10 Jackson Police vehicles on James Street.

Officers could be seen looking into a truck and putting items on top of a vehicle. They could also be seen inspecting what looks like weapons.

Police were also seen talking to bystanders and people around the area. James Street was blocked off by a police vehicle, as officers were investigating the area.

We’ve reached out to Jackson Police Department and we are awaiting for more details at this time.

