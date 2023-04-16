Tax relief available for storm victims

For anyone affected by the severe weather on March 31 and April 1, there is tax relief available.

The Department of Revenue is extending the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to July 31, 2023, for those impacted by the March 31 and April 1 storms.

This extension will automatically apply to any business in the designated disaster area, which currently includes: Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties.

The department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extensions for other types of taxes for taxpayers impacted by these storms. Requests should include the business name, entity ID or Tennessee account number, business location, and a brief description of the loss.

The dedicated email account for expedited service of these requests is: Revenue.Disasterextension@tn.Gov.

In addition, Tennessee residents impacted by these storms are potentially eligible for sales tax refunds on home appliances, home furniture, and home building supplies under state law.

