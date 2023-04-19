Dr. Sean Evans speaks to Downtown Rotary

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Downtown Rotary welcomed Dr. Sean Evans as this week’s special guest.

Evans is professor of political science and chair of the department of political science.

Originally from Decatur, Alabama, he completed his BA at Lipscomb University and his MA in Political Science at the University of Alabama. He returned to the south to help start the political science major at Union University in 2000.

In 2007, he became one of the “founding fathers” of the department and has served as its first, and so far, only chair.

Evans’ message was on presidential elections.

“Well the takeaway is that individual participation is important, and if you don’t like what we have, we need to be involved to change it,” Evans said.

Evans is also a past president of the Tennessee Political Science Association and Union’s pre-law advisor.

