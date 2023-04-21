Scotts Hill: Kiersten Perry

Kiersten Perry

Softball – Exercise Science, Freed-Hardeman University

Why did you first choose your sport?

I started playing softball when I was 4 years old because I wanted to be like my sister.

Are you excited for college?

I don’t want to wish away my senior year, but I am looking forward to what college has to offer. College offers the opportunity to further my education in exercise science, continue playing softball, and achieve my ultimate goal of becoming a physical therapist.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

In 2022, our high school team went to Florida to play in a softball tournament. We enjoyed hanging out together on the beach and ended up practicing for the game in the sand.

What about your sport, brings you the most joy?

When I was 8 years old, we won the Softball World Series in Louisiana. I scored the last 2 runs, made the last out, and got the last hit to win. To showcase our win, they added a sign at Pope Park to commemorate our team’s achievement.

What’s your advice to future student-athletes?

I would advise future athletes to always give 100% of themselves, treat others with respect, and continue practicing because even the best athletes have room for improvement.

