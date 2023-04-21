Scotts Hill: Jace Willis

Jace Willis

Football – Kinesiology, University of Saint Mary

Why did you first choose your sport?

I started playing football at 5 years old. Actually, my parents forced me to play football at a young age. I hated it at first, but I grew to love it and I thank my parents everyday.

Are you excited for college?

I am excited for college, as it is a new opportunity for me to grow as an athlete, student, person, and a Christian.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

I have many memories, but of all them, the tough early morning or late practices made me grow as a man. That is why they are my favorite memories.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Football is my first love. I love everything about the sport, The grind, the practices, working out, the games, and even the clean up after the games. However, the thing I love the most is the grind. The opportunity to use time to get better and better everyday gives me chills.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

Future athletes, take those chances. I was told for years “You’re not good enough. You’re not talented enough,” but I took a chance on myself, grinded every day, and I made it happen. Always work, always grind, and find a way to achieve your goals.

