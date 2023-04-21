Showers And Storms Increase This Afternoon

Weather Update: Friday, April 21 1:06 PM —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. It has been a soggy start to the day as expected. The first wave of rain has dissipated and shifting east along with the lead front. The stalled part of the front however is starting to sharpen up a bit as low pressure near ArkLaTx region deepens in response to an approaching mid-level shortwave. The result has been an increasing area of clouds and some storms redeveloping mainly in southern/SE Arkansas along the now stationary part of the lead front. That activity will then move along or near the frontal zone back into the southern half of West Tennessee, likely through the afternoon traffic rush. Pockets of heavy rain, and some thunder/lightning possible



Tonight:

The main front/trough is forecast to slide east allowing the polar continental air in which will lead to a rather chilly overnight. Temps will fall through the 50s and 40s down to around 40°F for the low temp. Skies will be mainly clear with a brisk WNW wind between 10-15 mph.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell