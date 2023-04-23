Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight 1AM To 8AM Wednesday
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update
Good afternoon everyone!
Tonight will be mostly clear with calm northerly winds around 5mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s all across #WestTennessee. No freeze tonight, but there is a Frost Advisory that will be in effect at 1AM tonight until 8AM Wednesday.
How does frost form? The required conditions are:
– Near or below freezing temperatures
– Clear Skies
– Calm Winds
We’ll start off the week on a sunny note. Monday will be sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy during the day, with temperature high around 63. Showers are to return to the region on Tuesday afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
