Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight 1AM To 8AM Wednesday

Good afternoon everyone!

Tonight will be mostly clear with calm northerly winds around 5mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s all across #WestTennessee . No freeze tonight, but there is a Frost Advisory that will be in effect at 1AM tonight until 8AM Wednesday.

We’ll start off the week on a sunny note. Monday will be sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy during the day, with temperature high around 63. Showers are to return to the region on Tuesday afternoon.