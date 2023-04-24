Sunny But A Bit Cool

Weather Update: April 24 8:00 AM —



Good morning West Tennessee. We had a rather chilly start to the day with temps as cold as 30~32. That was enough to support widespread frost across West Tennessee. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine through today, however the bad news is that polar continental high pressure will remain completely in control at the surface. That means that temps will have hard time rising through the 50s and into the low 60s through this afternoon.



