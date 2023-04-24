Sunny But A Bit Cool

Moe Shamell,

Weather Update: April 24 8:00 AM —
High Pressure

Good morning West Tennessee. We had a rather chilly start to the day with temps as cold as 30~32. That was enough to support widespread frost across West Tennessee. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine through today, however the bad news is that polar continental high pressure will remain completely in control at the surface. That means that temps will have  hard time rising through the 50s and into the low 60s through this afternoon.
Skycast Today Right

Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamell
Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe
Instagram: @moeshamell

Categories: Weather, Weather Blog, Weather Forecast

Related Posts