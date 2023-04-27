City of Trenton prepares to let the tea times roll

TRENTON, Tenn.–One town is preparing to let the ‘Tea Times Roll’.

The 42nd annual Trenton Teapot Festival will begin this Sunday, April 30.

There will be plenty of events to choose from, spanning several days, including a tea party, teapot trot, trivia, a pet parade and of course, plenty of teapots.

“This teapot collection was donated by a doctor here in Trenton. A Doctor Freed, many years ago, with the stipulation that the city could have it but we could never charge for anybody to see it. We have 500, approximately 530 unique porcelain teapots. They’re not just regular teapots. These are special teapots,” said Vickie Sorrells, a member of the Teapot committee.

The grand finale event, the Teapot Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.