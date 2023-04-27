‘Heart of the Hub City’ dance night coming in May

JACKSON, Tenn. — Break out the dancing shoes!

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with Ballet Arts Jackson and The Ned to bring a night of family fun and dancing with the “Heart of the Hub City” dance night.

This event will be held in downtown Jackson in front of City Hall, on May 14 beginning at 5:00 that evening.

The event will feature performances by different dance companies, as well as community line dancing.

“This event is for the whole city. This is for families, this is for children, anyone that is able to get up, move, and dance. We’re calling all dancers, all performers,” said Whitney Billingsley, community engagement director for the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Grammy-nominated and Jackson’s own, LOLO, will close out the night.

Make sure you bring a blanket or a chair and join the fun for this free inaugural event.

