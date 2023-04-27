Mr. & Miss FHU named at annual ceremony

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university awards one of its highest honors to a few students.

Freed-Hardeman University recognized eight students as nominees for Mr. and Miss FHU Thursday morning.

The faculty vote each year to nominate a number of students that they feel represent the university well. Then, the student body votes to narrow down the nominations to eight participants, and then they vote again to determine the winners.

“The students that are finalists, and then the two that are named Mr. and Miss FHU are students who, they are the ideal student. In the sense that they have come to Freed-Hardeman and they have lived, grown, and developed in their Christian faith, in scholarship, and in their service. And it’s exciting to see these students recognized today,” said FHU President David Shannon.

When talking with the students who won, you can really tell their love for the university and how they are thankful for the time they have had there.

“I am really thankful for the theme of opportunity here,” said Mr. FHU, Jon Moore. “There’s so many ways to get involved. In every way you choose to get involved, there are so many people to help you. Just like Kat was saying, the family, the staff, everyone is here to help you, which is unique to Freed-Hardeman.”

“Well, they said in the reception this morning that it’s really cool that the people closest to you respect you. That meant a lot to me. I hadn’t thought of it that way,” added Miss FHU, Katherine Crabb. “Like I said, the faculty really gets to know you, and for them to see us that way and to respect us and all that were up here this morning, it’s been an honor and really sweet.”

Mr. and Miss FHU is an honor that is given to members of the senior class each year. This award has been given out for 83 consecutive years.

