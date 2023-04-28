Trinity Christian: Kaydan Patterson

Kaydan Patterson

Cross Country – Business, Union University

Why did you first choose your sport?

I chose running because my mom got me into it at an early age by forcing me to sign up for a race with her, and I’ve fallen in love with it ever since.

Are you excited for college?

I am very excited for what college will hold [for me]. I’m excited for sports, meeting new people…I’m ready to start the next phase of my life.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Running is a stress reliever for me. After a long day, there’s nothing more enjoyable than going on a run, clearing your mind, and using this wonderful gift God gave me.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

My advice to future athletes is to keep your grades up and your head down. Stay focused to accomplish your goals. If you really want something, then put the work in, day in and day out, and you will start to see results. No matter what you’re doing.

