Local NAACP president stresses importance of voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a news conference to stress the importance of voting.

The Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch is continuing to stress to registered voters of Jackson that voting is the hallmark of a free society.

The conference was held at the their office on 118 North Church Street.

“But now is the time for us to take advantage of our opportunities to go to the polls and vote. The changes that we seek are within us; all organizations, all individuals who care about the City of Jackson. And we understand that oftentimes we see no results in those who are elected. We get it, we understand that, but we can’t not stop fighting not only for that right, but for the opportunity to put good people where they need to be to make good choices,” said Harrell Carter, the President of the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch.

Election Day will be Tuesday, May 2 in Jackson.

