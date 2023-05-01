Nadia Beard named April 2023 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nadia Beard has been named the April 2023 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson.

Beard is a native of the Hub City, and she’s currently the director of the Children Theatre Company of Jackson.

According to her nominator, Beard’s hard work in the community is something you don’t see every day, and she “has a vision for our youth and is determined to see it through.”

A graduate of North Side High School, Beard attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, as well as American University in Washington, D.C.

Beard says that community is very important to her.

“At one time I was a young individual in the community searching for someone or wanting someone to be in our favor; wanting someone to be a great leader. I see myself now as a representation of what I wanted as a child. Now since I’m in this place I want to make sure I follow through with what GOD has asked me to do and I know that he has me here serving for our community and our young people,” said Beard. “Since I’m going to be a servant, I must be an awesome leader. And I want to be able to leave a legacy wherever I go.”

Sharing words of wisdom, Beard says that you must connect with those who share the same interests.

“Center yourself around the right people because everyone is not in your best interest. Not everyone has that heart that you may have,” said Beard. “So you have to start with individuals who have held the torch before you and connect with them if they are still living and around. Get their insights and then you build from there and become that beacon of light for the future.”

“Hub City Heroes often wear many hats and Nadia is no exception,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “With the arts and theatre growing in our city, Nadia saw a need to introduce many of the youth in our community to theatre and we are truly grateful.”

