2023 Heroes Luncheon held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes received special recognition on Wednesday.

2023 Heroes Luncheon held in Jackson

2023 Heroes Luncheon held in Jackson

The American Red Cross hosted their 2023 Heroes Luncheon at the Carl Grant Event Center on the campus of Union University.

This year’s honorees were:

Volunteers of the Year – Val and Sarah Deutsch

Distinguished Service – Loran Newton

Uniformed Hero of the Year – Ron Watkins

“It’s so important because this is our annual fundraising event, and we raise money so that we can continue to support people that are having tragedies, like their house burning or tornadoes or any of those kinds of things,” said Karen Utley, the Chairman of the Board Midwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The keynote speaker for the luncheon was Neil Brockway, the Disaster Risk Reduction Manager for the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region.

The Tennessee region of the American Red Cross serves all 95 counties in the state.

Find more local news here.