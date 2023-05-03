Check of $1,000 goes to local center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization received a check from United Way of West Tennessee on Wednesday.

Star Center

United Way presented a check of $1,000 to the Star Center as the winner of the Hub City Innovation Cup.

The innovation cup is a local competition with colleges and universities to find ways to use technology to improve the city.

This year’s theme was workforce development.

The students were tasked with coming up with ideas to be able to attract and retain talent in Jackson.

“We’re grateful for the contributions and generosity, and we know that every dime and every dollar helps. It helps us serve individuals that have needs that we can meet not only here, right here in the community, but across the state of Tennessee,” said Rachel Ryan, the Manager of Donor and Community Relations at the Star Center.

The mission of the Star Center is to help any person with any disability to realize their potential.

