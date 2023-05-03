TBI: Hoax calls concerning several schools under investigation

UPDATE 2:

Around 1:25 p.m., the Jackson Police Department shared a Facebook post assuring the community the threat of an active shooter North Side High School is a hoax.

The department says that they were among several schools who received similar calls.

JPD says an investigation was conducted and no threat was found.

UPDATE:

Around 11:50 a.m., the Martin Police Department released information on the claims of shots fired at Westview High School.

Their release says that several law enforcement agencies made an immediate response to the school, where a lockdown was in place.

They report finding no threat or info that shots had been fired. The school was still searched by officers, the school was taken off lockdown, and activities resumed as normal.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating several hoax calls concerning schools across the state.

The TBI issued a news alert Wednesday morning to say they are working with state and federal partners to determine the source of the calls, which are falsely reporting active shooter situations at various high schools.

The TBI says at this time, none of the calls have proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety.

The alert from the TBI came shortly after our team received multiple reports of law enforcement vehicles responding to North Side High School in Jackson.

