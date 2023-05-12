Country music star honored with marker in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A famous music artist was honored in a local city.

T.G. Sheppard was honored by the State of Tennessee and the City of Humboldt with the installation of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker in his honor.

Sheppard is a popular country music artist and legend with more than 40 years of show business under his belt.

“We’ve had so many people come out, and they’re excited about it. They are excited to see him. A lot went to high school with him, a lot went to church with him, and some are just fans that are coming out,” said Amanda Love, the Executive Director of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

Launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, Tennessee Music Pathways is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage.

Sheppard explained that this is kind of a full circle moment. He said that he did a lot of his dreaming in Humboldt as a kid and hoped to do something in country music.

As a teenager, Sheppard ran away from home to try and make his dream a reality.

Sheppard had 14 number-one hits on the US country charts between 1974 and 1986, including eight consecutive number ones between 1980 and 1982.

He said that his inspiration behind wanting to start music was from listening to people like Johnny Cash and Elvis.

“I met Elvis and we became close friends for many many years. He kind of got me started. He befriended me with my first tour bus. He gave it to me as a gift to get me started. That was kind of a special thing for a young kid to get a tour bus, especially from Elvis Presley,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard expressed his gratitude and thanks to everyone for coming out on this big day for him.

“It’s just been a heck of a ride. To have all of these people who come up to you and congratulate you on something you have done that I have loved doing for so long, it’s just really a surreal moment for me,” he said.

From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call the state home.

