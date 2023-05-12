VIDEO: Grand Floats Parade held during 2023 Strawberry Fest

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Crowds of people came with high expectations as an annual favorite returned Friday morning: the Grand Floats Parade at the Strawberry Festival!

Even with the threat of rain, attendees and participants came ready to enjoy the festivities.

“We put up our tent about three days ago, just for preparation if it did rain because we want to enjoy the Strawberry Festival,” said Dawn Sowell, a parade attendee.

Thankfully, the rain held off and did not put a damper in the parade.

“We can’t do this, clearly, in the rain. So we were all at 6:00 this morning checking our apps and making sure that the wonderful town of Humboldt kept the rain out, which they clearly have. So we are excited about it. We are glad to be here. It’s just a great parade,” said Keith Reynold, with Blues Krewezrs Float.

“It’s great. I’m glad that it’s not as hot and not as rainy and sunny. It’s kind of a little bit easier on our residents so they don’t get as hot. So I’m glad it’s going to be a beautiful day and a lot of fun,” said Jennifer Bradfill, with the Bailey Park Float.

The participating floats and contestants were full of creative designs, costumes and big smiles.

“It feels really fun cause you get to meet new friends and just wave at everybody. It’s a really fun experience,” said Avery Emison, a pageant queen on the Pageant Float.

For some participates this parade was a chance to experience something bigger.

“The first like, not first parade, but like most of the parades I’ve been in, and I feel like this is the best one out of all of them,” said Takiyah Golden, a Distinctive Dancerettes️ for Parade Performers.

And the participates were not the only ones full of excitement.

“I actually live in this community,” said Jennifer Tibbs, a parade attendee. “We’re downtown all the time. So to see this huge event in our area, and specifically our community, we love it. I mean something that you just can’t replicate.”

“We’ve been coming here all our lives, so this is something that is really big in Humboldt. And we would like to invite everybody out to the Strawberry Festival. It is a treat everyone will enjoy, we have something for all ages,” said Alicia Jennings, a parade attendee.

The parade had many performances from bands, dancers, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and even some unexpected single rides.

“Seeing the kids react and then their parents too because that’s even more fun. When the kids are like ‘Oh! That’s cool’ and then the parents are like, ‘That’s really cool.’ Especially the dads,” said Reynold.

The Strawberry Festival will continue for the last day on Saturday.

