TDS Telecommunications to bring internet upgrade to Bruceton

MADISON, Wis. — TDS Telecommunications customers are getting an internet upgrade.

According to a news release, around 2,500 customers in Bruceton will soon have up to 8Gig internet speeds.

“We are investing in the newest generation of fiber technology to ensure we brought the fastest-possible top speeds to Bruceton,” says Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen. “Streaming, working remotely, attending school online—regardless of what you need and want to do online, fiber delivers the bandwidth and the seamless internet experience customers are looking for.”

Read the full news release here.

Find more local news here.