Showers And Storms Move Out By Noon

Weather Update: Saturday, May 20 —

Ongoing showers and storms this morning are still forecast to move out later this evening. However expect a rather soggy start to the morning while we await the main cold front. Cooler drier air will filter in this afternoon ending the showers from north to south. It will still take some time if not most of the day to clear out the clouds. The good news is that the rest off the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and cooler and less humid air. That will continue into early next week.



