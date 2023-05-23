Tennessee Wine Trail connects users to dozens of wineries across the state

HENDERSON, Tenn. — What better way to celebrate Tennessee Wine and Grape Month than by exploring 78 wineries around the state?

The Tennessee Wine Trail has 78 wineries for you to satisfy your call for a wine adventure.

Director of Tennessee Wines, Laura Swanson, was in Henderson for the grand opening of another stop along the trail, Forty Cannons Winery.

According to the Tennessee Wines website, the growth and production of the wine industry stretches from Memphis in the west, to Mountain City in the east, with major concentrations in Sevier, Lewis, and Davidson counties.

“It’s not only a family affair, but it also contributes to the economic impact of the city, the county, and the state that those wineries are in,” Swanson said.

Tennessee has grown from 24 wineries in 2001 to more than 90 winery licenses today. Click here for more information on the TN Wine Trail.

