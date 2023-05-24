UofM Lambuth dean talks university’s future at Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The downtown Rotary Club invites another guest for a weekly luncheon.

This week’s speaker was Dean of University of Memphis Lambuth, Niles Reddick.

Reddick is also a prolific writer, and he has over twenty five years experience working in higher education.

Author of short stories, flash pieces, and novels, Reddick’s most recent novel “Drifting Too Far From the Shore” released in 2017 and was nominated for a Pulitzer.

Reddick shares what big plans are expected to come to the university in the fall.

“In the fall of 2026 we will begin the doctorate degree of physical therapy, which will house about 120 students from all over the country,” said Reddick.

Reddick also says that the University of Memphis has been named an R1 university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, putting the U of M in the top tier of research universities nationally.

This milestone solidifies the university as one of two flagship public institutions in Tennessee.

