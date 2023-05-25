Memorial in Brownsville to honor Tina Turner’s legacy

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A special ceremony is being planned after the loss of a music icon and West Tennessee native.

Fans and friends of “Queen of Rock” Tina Turner are invited to a Twilight Memorial honoring her legacy.

The memorial will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, on the lawn of the Tina Turner Museum at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville.

“Tina has touched so many of our lives with her music and her story of perseverance, said Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark. “This memorial will afford us the opportunity to have her family of fans share their sentiments and extend comfort to each other.”

Guests will have the chance to sign a memory board and share their condolences, and selected speakers will reflect on Tina’s life.

The release states candles will be lit in Turner’s memory at dusk.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville.

SEE ALSO: West Tennessee community mourns loss of star Tina Turner