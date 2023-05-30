Federal disaster assistance still available for Tennesseans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Millions of dollars in federal assistance is aimed at helping fuel the recovery of those affected by damage tornadoes and storms in Tennessee.

Federal disaster support for tornado survivors has hit $8.5 million, including more than $3 million in FEMA grants and $5.5 million in low-interest disaster loans.

Homeowners who had disaster-related damage are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance, which can help with housing assistance, as well as medical and transportation expenses.

Families in Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, McNairy, and Tipton counties, among other, have until Tuesday, June 6 to apply for Federal Disaster Assistance.

Those who wish to apply for FEMA disaster assistance can click here or use the FEMA mobile app, or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Click here to view the full press release for more details on applying for federal disaster assistance.

