Splash into Summer: Where to swim in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hot and humid days in West Tennessee are officially here. There are many ways to stay cool and avoid the heat, with several counties in West Tennessee offering places to swim.

In Carroll County, there is the 1000 Acre Recreational Lake, which is a popular destination for swimmers in the area.

There is also the city pool located in Huntingdon that people can enjoy.

In Henderson County, Beech Lake has always been a prominent swimming location. Many people come to the lake every year where they can enjoy the beautiful scenery around the lake, while spending time with family and staying cool.

In Lexington, the city pool is now open offering a fun place for everyone.

“It’s a great family atmosphere,” said John Hudson, Lexington City Pool Manager. “Very safe, good place to come swimming, bringing your kids, we got a splash pad, a smaller pool, and just have a lot of fun here.”

The city pool has been a popular swimming attraction for the City of Lexington for a long time now.

“The first one was here in the early 70s, and then we had a renovation in 2016 and this is what we currently have,” Hudson said.

In Hardin County, at the Tennessee Street Park located in Savannah, there are two splash pads, and Pickwick Landing State Park offers multiple beaches where anyone can have fun in the sun.

“Summer is here. It has warmed up, all the boaters are out, all the fishermen are out, and people are looking for places to cool off. And we think we have a great place here in Hardin County,” said Beth Pippin, Hardin County Tourism Director.

Check out our full list below of places to swim in the area. Officials with the City of Jackson are expected to share details on their local pools next week.

Carroll County

1,000 Acre Lake 405 Boyd’s Landing Road, Huntingdon

Huntingdon City Pool 383 Hillcrest Drive, Huntingdon



Chester County

Chickasaw State Park 20 Cabin Lane #4128, Henderson



Gibson County

Milan City Pool 350 Ellington Drive, Milan



Hardin County

Tennessee Street Park 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah

Pickwick Landing State Park 116 State Park Road, Counce



Henderson County

