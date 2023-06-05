2 pools open to the public in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two pools opened to the public in the Jackson on Monday.

One is located at the Westwood Community Center, and the other is located at the TR White Sportsplex.

The pool hours will be Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will be opening the pools on Saturday at a later date.

There will be multiple lifeguards at both locations.

“I’m so excited that our pools are opening up this summer. It’s going to be a hot summer. You’re going to want to stay cool. If you’re not really into pools, we do have two splash pads. We have one located at Bemis Park and the other at Centennial Park,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Jackson Recreation and Parks Community Engagement Director.

It only costs $2 to swim at either location, and kids eight and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Westwood Community Center can be found at 3 Westwood Gardens Drive.

TR White Sportsplex can be found at 304 North Hays Avenue.

