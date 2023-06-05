Roar of cannon fire to echo across local battlefield

SHILOH, Tenn. — The roar of cannon fire is set to echo through a local battlefield once again.

Shiloh National Military Park says that this weekend, cannon firing demonstrations will feature two 6-

pounder Field Pieces, recreating a section of a Confederate artillery battery.

“During the Civil War, army regulations called for six cannon per Union battery, and four cannon per Confederate battery. Two cannon would make up a ‘section’ of those batteries under the command of a lieutenant,” said Acting Superintendent Stacy Allen.

The demonstrations will be Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., and Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

They will be held across from the visitor center, lasting around 20 minutes.

