FULL INTERVIEW: A Step Ahead West Tennessee

Margaret Taylor, with the local nonprofit A Step Ahead West Tennessee, joined our show to discuss an upcoming free luncheon for women in Jackson on June 15.

According to their website, their mission is to: “prevent teen and unintended pregnancies by providing FREE long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), the most effective reversible methods of birth control, to women in West Tennessee.”

