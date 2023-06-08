New Mediterranean café now open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Mediterranean café opened in Jackson.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is now open and serving its fresh, modern Mediterranean fare at its first Hub City location.

It is located at 1142 Vann Drive, in the Columns and in front of Home Depot.

Taziki’s hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday, celebrating with a $5 gyro meal all day.

Taziki’s features a digital menu screen, quick and easy take-out shelves, a large spacious outdoor patio, and of course, fresh food made-to-order and bursting with bright Mediterranean flavors.

“We’re very excited to be here with you guys. I know you guys have been waiting for a long time. We’ve been waiting a while as well, but now we’re finally here and open and ready for business,” said Janerus Snipe, the owner and operator.

Taziki’s in Jackson operates Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The $5 gyro meal is available only on June 8. The limit is one $5 gyro meal per guest.

The offer is valid for dine-in at the Jackson location only while supplies last. There are no substitutions.

You can find their website here and their Facebook page here.

