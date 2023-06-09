Chamber Masters held at the Chickasaw Golf Course

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county hosted an annual golf tournament.

Chester County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted their 9th annual Chamber Masters at the Chickasaw Golf Course.

Organizers say this is a great event where they can support local businesses, and the local businesses can support them as well.

“Our annual golf tournament for the Chamber of Commerce in Henderson and Chester County. It’s a fundraising event for the chamber. It’s one of the many events we put on for the community to help the quality of life for our residents, but also to help fund the chamber and all of the things we do,” said Blake Hopper, the Executive Director.

The chamber says they are always wanting to have events going on for the community.

“It’s our way to kind of give back to the community. The chamber loves to have a healthy event schedule that we can keep a lot of interactive things going on for our community,” Hopper said.

Before the tournament started, all of the golfers met up at the clubhouse and they were talking about how great of a day it is to come out and support the community.

This is not the only event that the Chamber of Commerce put on each year. They have the Barbeque Festival that happens each fall right in the middle of Henderson.

“Well our signature event is our Barbecue Festival. We’re known for our Barbecue Festival. This year will be the 45th annual Barbecue Festival. This year we will be featuring the state championship hog calling contest, which we are really excited about that. We are offering big prize money for that,” Hopper said.

They also they put on their Hee-Haw-Hootenanny Show that the community comes out for and really enjoys.

Many of the local businesses donated door prizes for the event.

