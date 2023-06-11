Severe Thunderstorm Watch For All Of West Tennessee

Weather Update: Sunday, June 11 —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has now been issued for all of West Tennessee until 10:00 PM CDT.

Primary threat will be with damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph along with large hail up to 2.00″ in diameter. A secondary threat of a tornado or two also exist.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www,facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell