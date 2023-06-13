Scott Conger wins Jackson runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The results are in, with Scott Conger winning Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election, according to final unofficial results.

The Madison County Election Commission reports that Ray Condray secured 41.8 percent of the vote, while incumbent Mayor Scott Conger had 58.2 percent.

All precincts have reported in. Below are the unofficial election results:

Jackson Mayoral Runoff Election Results 9,117

