Church re-grants $5k to Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local boys and girls club is receiving a grant.

The St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Humboldt received a $5,000 grant from the Hal and Beth Meredith Outreach Endowment.

They have decided all of the funds would be re-granted to the Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt.

Gladys Robinson, the Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Humboldt, says they have an enrollment of around 152 kids. She says they have a daily average of around 125.

Robinson says they really focus on reading for the children, however they also help the students with a STEM program, arts and crafts, sciences, interviews, and much more.

Tommy Rhoads, a deacon at the church in Humboldt, talks about the decision to re-grant the money.

“Decided to grant the entire amount to Boys and Girls Club here in Humboldt. They will use the money for their summer programming,” Rhoads said. “They have all kinds of stuff going on this summer. A swimming camp, a tennis camp, and they will be able to use this to defray the expenses of all the programming they do for the kids.”

Robinson says this money will help pay for some of the kids to attend a tennis camp.

